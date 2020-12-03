Four of six people reported missing in a landslide in the Southeast Alaska town of Haines have been found safe, according to Alaska State Troopers. Two others are still missing, but rescue crews from Juneau have arrived in Haines.
The landslide was caused by two days of torrential rainfall, unusual even in the temperate rainforest that makes up most of Southeast Alaska. The landslide on Beach Road destroyed four houses and covered the ground with about 9 feet of mud and downed trees, according to a troopers news release.
Residents of several neighborhoods were evacuated Wednesday as other mudflows cut off roads, including the Haines Highway and the road to the local airport. Turbulence kept rescue helicopters from flying to the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Geologists from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources are traveling to the area today to study the risks of searching the mudslides.
Record rainfall fell over most of the Panhandle, triggering landslides, flooding and avalanches in many communities, but Haines was hit the hardest.
