A University of Alaska political science professor and an Air Force veteran and mother of four are facing off for the open Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board Seat G left empty with the retirement of Wendy Dominique.
Brandon Boylan
Boylan, an associate professor of political science and head of the Arctic and Northern Studies program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has lived in the Interior since 2013 when he moved to Fairbanks to take his teaching position at UAF. This was after he finished a Ph.D program in international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.
Boylan’s son, Samuel, is a third grader at Wood River Elementary School. But his vested interest as a parent is not the only reason why Boylan hopes to win the race for Seat G next week.
“I believe we all need to commit to some type of service to our community and for me, this is a natural way to serve Fairbanks and the borough, because of my educational background,” Boylan said.
In addition to teaching political science to college students at UAF, Boylan also teaches for the university’s new North Star College Program, which helps high school seniors prepare for higher education. Currently, Boylan is teaching a course in American politics and government.
The school district faces a number of challenges, Boylan said, the foremost of which is how to approach education in the time of COVID-19. Other topics he’s excited to help tackle include a plan for sustainable funding for the school district, helping select a new superintendent and improving diversity and inclusivity within the school district both in curriculum and personnel.
“I fully support good training of all of our teachers and staff on a host of issues including diversity in race and ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, and trauma training in Title IX and sexual assault response,” Boylan said.
In terms of curriculum, course choice should mirror the diversity of the community and student population, he explained.
“We teach history of so many things, civil rights, women’s rights. There has been such an interesting history of the LGBTQ community that’s important to American and I think students should learn about it, if they are interested,” Boylan said. “We should be teaching a diverse range of histories and historical moments. To do otherwise is exclusive.”
With regard to an approach to education during the pandemic, Boylan suggests people look to other school districts across the state and country to seek ideas on how to move forward. Currently, however, he does not support fully in-person education.
“We’re in the red zone, determined by the state and the medical advisory committee as high risk, so I’m cautious about opening schools up right now,” he said.
“I would love all of our students to be back in the schools, but I worry about going back too soon. What I would like to see is the community pulling together and getting us out of the red zone, at which point I would support a carefully planned phase back into in-person education.”
Maggie Matheson
Matheson, a mother of four, first arrived in Fairbanks more than 20 years ago when she was assigned to Eielson Air Force Base. Matheson soon left the Air Force to start a family, she said. She has three sons and a daughter, one of whom is grown and the rest who are in high school and middle school.
Over the years, Matheson has substitute taught across the school district and instructed courses in health care, radiology, human anatomy and physiology and infection control at the University of Alaska Community and Technical College.
She was inspired to run for the school board when she read a study showing 14- to 24-year-old students were less prepared to join the workforce than previous generations.
“I was dumbfounded when I read that,” Matheson said. “When I was 18, I was ready. It made me really sad when I found that out. We’re graduating kids that are not prepared and that’s not OK.”
Increasing test scores and educational outcomes is a priority for Matheson.
“We spend the most on education but we’re not showing anything for it,” she said.
Change is needed across a variety of areas.
“More than anything we need to get more money into the classrooms, make smaller classrooms, get more qualified teachers and treat our teachers better so we don’t have so much turnover,” Matheson said.
She would also encourage more parental involvement in schooling.
“I’m one of those parents that goes into the schools a lot. The schools know me, they know I’m going to help them with whatever they need,” Matheson said.
One current focus of the district’s that Matheson isn’t so fond of is the effort to increase diversity training and inclusive curriculum options.
“I don’t oppose it but I don’t support it either, I don’t feel it’s as important as teaching fourth graders to read,” Matheson said.
The electives proposed by the school board earlier this year would be high school courses. Matheson said, though, that she “doesn’t understand why this is a topic.”
“There are bigger issues,” she said.
This includes issues like how to open schools again, Matheson said, explaining she supports what some would call a hybrid approach to instruction during the pandemic.
“I really think every family should have the choice and there are parents and teachers who feel their kids are healthy and who feel healthy enough to go back to school, they should have that option,” Matheson said, citing schools like Monroe Catholic High School, which has opened for in-person education.
Monroe recently announced four cases of COVID-19 among two athletics coaches and two students.
Smaller classrooms, which Matheson thinks is a good idea even without a pandemic to consider, would be helpful in decreasing risk of transmission once schools open again.
“I think everyone benefits from options,” Matheson said.
