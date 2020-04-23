Two men were arrested Monday after they were found barricaded in a room of a closed Fairbanks hotel with food, employee paychecks, paperwork and keys stolen from the property.
Robert Paul Francis, 58, of Fort Yukon, and Derek Lawrence Cleveland, 31, of Ambler, were charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree burglary and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Wednesday, the manager of the Best Western hotel on Chena Landings Loop called Fairbanks police Monday afternoon to report someone had broken into the hotel at some point in the previous three days. Police viewed hotel video surveillance footage that showed a man and woman rifling through drawers and a key box in the front office.
The manager reported a white passenger van had been stolen from the property but had been recovered later near the ballfields by the Carlson Center.
Police searched the hotel and found the door to one of the guest rooms barricaded shut. They gained entry and found Francis and Cleveland inside the room with food from the hotel kitchen and paychecks, paperwork and sets of maintenance keys from the hotel office. Francis was identified as the man seen in the surveillance footage. Both men refused to answer questions.
Police were unable to determine the identity of the person who stole the hotel van or the woman shown in the surveillance footage, according to the complaint.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.