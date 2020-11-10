Two major businesses that receive funding from the city reported yesterday to the Fairbanks City Council on their 2020 spending, projected 2021 budget and strategies for adjusting to the pandemic.
Explore Fairbanks and Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation are the organizations that act as drivers for economic development of the area and receive direct funding from the city’s tax revenues, said the city clerk, Danyielle Snider.
Explore Fairbanks
Explore Fairbanks brings attention and visitors to the Fairbanks area, and like other businesses from the tourism industry, it lost a big part of their revenue in 2020. Instead of receiving more than $4 million that was projected, the business will likely end up with $2.8 million by the end of the year.
Before the pandemic, Explore Fairbanks was on the path to bring the record amount of revenue for the 2019/2020 winter, but in March and April, they saw a drop of almost $230,000 compared to the same period a year ago.
Over the course of the year, the biggest revenue hit came from the decline in hotel/motel tax collection, which decreased by 57% through August.
As a result, Explore Fairbanks needed to adjust their spending, cutting their marketing budget, reducing their staff from 26 to 13 employees and implementing salary cuts, from 25% to 10% depending on the job level.
These financial decisions allowed Explore Fairbanks to continue marketing the Fairbanks area as a tourist and meeting destination, though now they are doing it in a different way. Due to the pandemic, the organization put their marketing focus locally and statewide and expanded their presence in digital media and advertisement.
When it comes to national and international travel, Explore Fairbanks scaled back their marketing efforts in the summer but are now reviving this direction, inviting tourists to plan for the future — to imagine themselves in the Fairbanks area now even though they will travel later.
Besides bringing in tourists to the Fairbanks area, Explore Fairbanks supports the city’s role as a meetings and conventions destination, also focusing on local and state events during the pandemic.
The director of tourism for Explore Fairbanks Scott McCrea said that since March, they lost 31 meetings and conferences that were either cancelled, postponed or moved virtually, and in 2021,they don’t expect to see a full return to in-person events, anticipating virtual and hybrid meetings instead.
In 2021, Explore Fairbanks expects to reach $3 million in revenue, with 32%, or around $1 million, coming from the city’s bed tax fund, and 27%, or around $815,000, from the Fairbanks North Star Borough bed tax grant.
As far as expenses go, from the $3 million, Explore Fairbanks plans to dedicate the biggest chunk, or $1.3 million to communications. They plan to grow both direct and indirect marketing, while cutting their expenses on personnel.
Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation
In regular times, FEDC strives to create new jobs and economic opportunities for the residents of the Fairbanks area, but since the beginning of the pandemic, they changed the focus of their work, said the president of FEDC, Jim Dodson.
“FEDC changed our mission in March when it became apparent that businesses were in significant trouble,” he said. “We switched our mission to trying to get COVID-related relief info to as many businesses and people as we could.”
During the City Council meeting, Dodson highlighted the different projects the organization worked on in 2020 in fields that include, among other things, military, technology, cold weather testing and energy.
To support the military in the Fairbanks area, FEDC worked with the Fairbanks School Board to make sure the school system in Fairbanks is becoming more and more competitive, to ensure the appeal the area has for potential service personnel and their families.
Another highlight of Dodson’s presentation was cold testing that happens in Fairbanks. FEDC continues to promote Fairbanks as the coldest, most reliable and accessible place for cold weather testing in America, and one of the best in the world.
The organization operates on a combination of grant funding from the city, borough and the state, as well as donors contributions.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.