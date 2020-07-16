Two people were killed and two others injured Wednesday evening in a head-on collision at 17.5 mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, Darrel Burton, 30, of Anchorage, was driving a Dodge Durango at high speed when he passed another vehicle and hit a frost heave. Burton lost control of the Durango and collided with a Toyota RAV4 in the oncoming lane.
The driver of the RAV4, Thomas Bauman, 67, of Wisconsin, and passenger Margaret Constant, 65, of New York, were declared deceased on scene. Bauman's two other passengers were taken by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries.
Burton was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. His passenger sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
Burton was traveling 65 to 70 mph in a 55 mph zone when the collision occurred, according to troopers.
An investigation is ongoing.
Next of kin have been notified.
