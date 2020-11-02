A Fairbanks man has been arrested on assault charges for reportedly stabbing two people Sunday in the Riverview subdivision.
Alaska State Troopers assisted Fairbanks police, who were called to a domestic violence incident at a home in the area of Kuskokwim Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a troopers news release.
Two adult stabbing victims exited the home and were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for injuries that were noncritical, according to troopers.
The suspect, later identified as Joven Delacruz, 37 of Fairbanks, did not leave the home when Fairbanks police arrived. Police then requested troopers send their Special Emergency Reaction Team.
A search warrant was obtained, and the SERT team entered the house and found Delacruz alone, according to troopers.
Delacruz surrendered without incident and was arrested on multiple charges of assault.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.