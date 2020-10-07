A trio of candidates who campaigned on lowering property taxes and protecting property rights are in the lead for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
Election results from Tuesday night show that Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, Assemblyman Jimi Cash and former assemblywoman and state lawmaker Tammie Wilson are way ahead of their opponents for assembly Seats H, E and D.
It’ll be another week before all of the ballots are counted and the winners are declared.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said as many as 1,896 absentee ballots plus an unknown number of questioned ballots are pending.
Those votes will be counted at the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers on Oct. 13.
Seat H
With 33 of 40 precincts reporting as of press time, Lojewski was leading challenger Ryan VanReenan by 1,936 votes.
The 32-year-old is owner and operator of a northern lights tour company said he wants to work on taking care of public buildings, passing sustainable budgets and solving problems.
He drew 6,895 votes. VanReenan drew 4,959 votes.
In 2017, Lojewski won a four-way assembly race by five votes. He previously served on the Interior Gas Utility board of directors.
VanReenan, 35, a first-time assembly candidate, campaigned on increasing support for
public education, making the borough a leader in the realm of renewable energy and starting a municipal composting program. The husband and father of two was born and raised in Fairbanks and works as a union hand attached to the Laborers’ Union Local 942.
Seat D
Wilson was in the lead by 1,070 votes with 33 of 40 precincts reporting as of press time. The 59-year-old state policy adviser drew 5,913 votes.
Wilson faced two opponents for Seat D: Donald Crocker, a 38-year-old assistant director of Student Support Services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Chris Ludtke, a 34-year-old blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine.
Crocker drew 4,843 votes with 33 of 40 precincts reporting. He campaigned on increasing support for public schools and encouraging environmentally conscious decision making at the borough.
Ludtke, who drew 1,465 votes, campaigned on similar issues as Wilson and eventually endorsed her.
Seat E
Cash, 38, a contractor, husband, father of five and licensed minister seeking his first full term on the assembly, was ahead of former assembly member Shaun Tacke by 962 votes with 33 of 40 precincts reporting.
Cash drew 6,421 votes. Tacke drew 5,459 votes.
Last year, Cash won a one-year term in a four-way race by 461 votes.
Tacke, 33, is a father of two with a master’s degree in business administration and part owner of Good Titrations, a marijuana processing company. He emphasized equality and presented himself as the more scholarly and more open-minded choice.
