Two grizzly bear cubs that were born and orphaned in Deadhorse this year were euthanized by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday after the department was unable to find a facility to take them.
According to a news release from the department’s Division of Wildlife Conservation, the cubs were “living on their own in the Deadhorse area for over a week, becoming habituated to people and surviving on garbage.” The release states that their health was compromised without care from the mother, whom biologists believe had died.
Dick Shideler, a Fish and Game wildlife research biologist in the Fairbanks office, said Monday that the sow and two cubs emerged from their den sometime between mid-May and early June. The three bears were observed in the field for at least a month prior to the cubs becoming orphaned. The sow was last seen on June 18.
“People were keeping an eye on them,” he said. “But they weren’t seen with her nor was she seen any time after that.”
It remains unknown how or even if the sow died. Shideler said it would be incredibly unusual for her to have abandoned her cubs and that starvation is unlikely because biologists knew she had a good supply of food.
He added that, based on observed early behaviors, biologists suspect the sow was previously one of the bears that the department had radio-collared. Staff believe she had managed to shed the collar.
“If it was her, she would have been 30 years old, so it could have been an issue with just old age getting her,” he said.
Shideler added that the bears had been observed feeding on garbage, so an external factor may have been involved.
“I think it’s a pretty slight chance, but potentially she got into something she shouldn’t have done and died from that,” he said.
According to the news release, the department follows specific protocols for “the humane handling of wildlife, including orphaned bear cubs.” After staff in Deadhorse decided in late June that the cubs were orphaned, the department captured the cubs with the assistance of Alaska Clean Seas personnel.
While holding the cubs temporarily at the Alaska Clean Seas facility in Deadhorse, the department assessed the cubs’ health and began looking for a suitable placement. The cubs were later transferred to a temporary holding facility under the care of a wildlife veterinarian in Palmer.
Shideler explained that orphaned bears can be housed in places such as accredited zoos, wildlife facilities or sanctuaries. Finding a suitable spot is often a tough task.
“I guess first of all I should say, we don’t just take any zoo,” he said. “In this case, it actually was not a zoo; it was a sanctuary.”
Facilities that are capable of housing bears tend to already have a few, and, because grizzly bears can live more than 30 years in captivity, vacancies are few and far between. In the case of the Deadhorse cubs, the department found a possible sanctuary in Colorado, but staff were unable to get the permitting required.
“It basically would have been an unpermitted facility,” Shideler said. “At that point we had to make the decision to euthanize them.”
The news release states that samples were collected from the two bears and that their hides and skeleton were given to the University of Alaska Museum of the North mammal collection for studying.
“Grizzly bear cubs of this age cannot survive alone in the wild; therefore, they could not have been relocated to another area of the North Slope. They are not capable of finding natural food on their own, and they are vulnerable to predation. Together with their mother, the cubs had spent the previous month in Deadhorse, eating garbage. This situation set the stage for the animals to become habituated to human presence and to rely on garbage as their food source,” the news release states.
Based on prior situations, the department concluded that, as the cubs grew older, they would potentially break into buildings and pose a risk to people.
Department staff have had to kill nine adults but only two cubs in Deadhorse over the past 20 years due to conflicts with humans. Shideler explained that the euthanization of orphaned cubs on the North Slope is a rare occurrence.
“I’ve been working up there for 30 years and we’ve had three sets of orphans in the past that we’ve managed to place to zoos, one set that we were unable to place, and then this most recent set,” he said. “We try to (find placements for cubs) as much as we can if zoos are available.”
