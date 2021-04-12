Two Fairbanks residents are facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, after Alaska State Troopers found a woman being held against her will at a local hotel. Inside the room at La Quinta Inn & Suites, troopers also found large quantities of Xanax, which they say was headed to the streets of Fairbanks.
Blaze Maurice Bauer, 19, and Haylee May Whitmore, 18, were both arrested April 4 after staff at La Quinta, 4920 Dale Road, told troopers that occupants of a room were refusing to leave after checkout time. Hotel staff also told troopers that Bauer had been staying there for three days and there were "several different individuals who would go to his room for short periods of time throughout the three days," court documents stated. When troopers went to the room, they discovered a third person inside, a woman who told them Bauer and Whitmore would not let her leave, according to charging documents.
The woman, who told troopers she is homeless, said she met Bauer and Whitmore the night before at Fred Meyer and the two had offered to let her stay in their hotel room, court documents stated. When the woman tried to leave the room, she told troopers Bauer and Whitmore threatened her and made her dump out her purse as they believed she was stealing Xanax, according to the court documents. She also said Bauer threatened her with a gun and that she feared for her life if she tried to leave the hotel room.
When troopers knocked on the hotel room door, they recognized Whitmore as having a warrant and arrested her, court documents state. In talking with Bauer, he admitted to taking cocaine and Xanax and having a handgun on him. Inside the hotel room, troopers found several small baggies, marijuana, Xanax and a "white powdery substance in a clear capsule," according to charging documents. Troopers found Bauer to be in possession of an estimated 100 Xanax pills in a sandwich bag, several small baggies and a scale, the court report stated.
As troopers searched Whitmore, they found in her possession a plastic medical glove containing 50-100 generic Xanax pills.
Bauer was arrested on charges of kidnapping, second-degree weapons misconduct, fourth-degree weapons misconduct, third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and misconduct involving a controlled substance. Whitmore was arrested on charges of kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of violating conditions of release. Both were taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
