Two Fairbanks lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of police systems in Alaska following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Fairbanks Democratic Reps. Grier Hopkins and Adam Wool — representing Districts 4 and 5, respectively — held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon on Facebook in which the two pointed to systemic racism, a lack of mental health informed training and unaddressed social barriers as contributing factors to a police and incarceration system viewed by many as hurting communities they’re intended to serve.
“This is obviously something that has been in news around the country and locally here in the last several weeks since the murder of George Floyd,” Hopkins said. “This is something that has been very much on my mind and on the minds of many legislators and in the public recently.”
No legislation can be formally introduced until a session takes place, but Hopkins plans to work on crafting some throughout the summer.
“What are we going to be able to do about bringing in more trauma-informed practices to police training? Not just monthly meetings or monthly trainings or quarterly trainings, but the actual systemic ideas within the police force here in Alaska whether it’s the Fairbanks police, the (Alaska) State Troopers, the Anchorage Police, and village public safety officers,” he said, pointing to the need to an “overall change” in the way Alaska and the country approach policing.
Task forces discussing public safety are not enough, the freshman legislator told constituents.
“When it comes to issues like systemic racism and systemic injustices that we see here in Alaska and across the country, it’s going to take a major overhaul,” Hopkins said. “Bringing in outside groups from the community, whether it’s going to be a Native People’s action group or the NAACP, we need to find out what those concrete examples that worked around the country are and put them to practice here in Alaska.”
Former Alaska State Troopers in the Legislature and lawmakers who have previously been police standards trainers do not fill the need to hear the voices from people who are affected by police misconduct, Hopkins said.
“We’re going to have to make sure our indigenous Alaskans, our minorities, our black and brown Alaskans’ voices are heard,” he said.
This includes involving social workers and therapists in nonviolent police calls — problems that “don’t need somebody carrying a gun,” Hopkins said.
Wool said he agreed with “pretty much everything” Hopkins outlined, emphasizing the need to look at the bigger picture when it comes to preventative care. This includes social services, drug treatment, mental health resources and education, he said.
In pointing to high incarceration levels in Alaska, Wool explained the need to address social and systemic issues before it escalates to “crisis” and before the police need to become involved.
One of the biggest problems he sees is the statewide failings in addressing mental health.
“Right now our corrections system in Alaska is the largest provider of mental health in Alaska,” Wool said. “Our hospital in Anchorage, Alaska Psychiatric Institute, has 50 beds, the prison system has 300 hundred and that shouldn’t be that way.”
Hopkins and Wool explained to viewers of the online meeting that starting to address the needs of Alaskans in a nonviolent way will ultimately decrease the need for violent response in general.
“We need to set our police up to succeed at the job they need to do but when we have nonviolent situations or people with mental health concerns or systemic, generational trauma that goes back to racial inequities, we need a different approach,” Hopkins said. “Social workers, therapists, somebody that’s not going in to escalate a situation.”
