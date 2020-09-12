Two sitting Interior lawmakers have been named co-chairs of a political group opposing the ballot measure that seeks to overhaul the state’s election system.
Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico and North Pole Republican Rep. Mike Prax were named two of the 26 co-chairs for Defend Alaska Elections — an anti-Ballot Measure 2 group formed earlier this summer.
Ballot Measure 2 is an initiative that would tighten campaign finance disclosure laws in the state and create open primaries and ranked choice voting for the state of Alaska.
While a number of former lawmakers and current candidates are also on the list, Talerico and Prax are the only currently seated legislators named as co-chairs.
David Pruhs, a current sitting member of the Fairbanks City Council, was also named a co-chair to the group opposing the ballot measure.
Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, is one of eight members of the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee and says while he personally thinks it’s ethically “unwise” to co-chair a political action group so publicly while still holding office, as long as any monetary contributions and actions on behalf of the group are transparent, there isn’t anything technically wrong with holding such a position.
Talerico and Prax are not the only lawmakers to come out in support of a political cause this election season. Ketchikan Independent Rep. Dan Ortiz and Sitka Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins have both publicly supported the initiative to overhaul the system — though neither are on the steering committee themselves.
Alaskans will see two measures on November’s general election ballot. The other — Ballot Measure 1 — proposes a rewrite of the state’s oil and gas tax system. This cause has garnered the support of another Interior sitting legislator, Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks.
Kawasaki does not sit on the steering committee, however.
The passage of Ballot Measure 2 would not technically affect Talerico one way or the other as the Healy Republican announced his retirement from the Legislature earlier this year and is not seeking re-election.
Prax is running unopposed in November.
