A 5-year-old girl injured Sunday in a Western Alaska boating collision that killed a 51-year-old man has died of her injuries, according to Alaska State Troopers.
According to the trooper website, a boater contacted the agency at 2:49 p.m. Sunday to report he encountered two wrecked boats on the Kuskokwim River while traveling to Bethel. The boater stopped to assist and found David Berlin, of Bethel, dead inside one of the boats. A child suffering life-threatening injuries was found with Berlin.
The child, later identified as Danielle Berlin-Walker, of Anchorage, was transported from the scene to receive medical treatment. Troopers were notified Monday that Berlin-Walker died from her injuries, according to an update posted Tuesday afternoon.
Investigation revealed the collision occurred while Berlin was piloting an Alweld 18-foot flat-bottom skiff and navigating a blind turn on a channel of the Johnson River near the Kuskokwim River. A 21-foot skiff piloted by a 45-year-old Kasigluk man was traveling on the same channel and headed in the opposite direction when it rounded the blind turn at the same time.
Both men took evasive action but turned in the same direction and collided, according to troopers. The heavier 21-foot skiff significantly damaged Berlin’s lighter skiff. The nine occupants of the larger skiff were not injured.
Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.
