Two newcomers to state politics are vying for the Democratic bid for House District 1. Bennie Colbert, president of the NAACP Fairbanks chapter, and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist are the two options for voters participating in the Democratic primary this month on Aug. 18.
Both men, raised locally, are largely politically aligned but have varying experience in leadership positions.
Bennie Colbert
For Colbert, a local youth mentor, Re/Max real estate agent and recent cancer survivor, this would be his first dip into the world of politics, but as head of the local NAACP, positions of leadership are not new.
Colbert was born in Culver City, California and moved to Alaska as a child when his father was hired to work on the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. He is one of 10 siblings, three biological and seven adopted.
After graduating from local West Valley High School, Colbert earned a degree in justice with a minor in music at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.
Colbert has been a bartender, a salesman for a communication and data company, worked in the mortgage lending field and was even a car salesman before settling in real estate.
In 2016 he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. After bouts with radiation and chemotherapy, Colbert is back to somewhat normal life in the Fairbanks community, leading the NAACP and providing a calm voice to the community amid racial tensions nationwide.
Last year, Colbert took a strong stance as president of the Fairbanks NAACP against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2020 proposed operating budget, a stance which he says still holds true, particularly with regard to cuts to Medicaid and the University of Alaska.
Christopher Quist
Quist, a former business owner and current KUAC employee, has had experience in politics on the local level.
Currently serving as presiding officer, Quist has served two terms on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. He says the position will assist him in his new place in the Capitol if elected.
Quist, who was born and raised locally, also graduated from West Valley High School, later studying at Columbia University.
He won his first bid for Borough Assembly in 2014, a victory he gained with 58% of the vote.
Three years later, he won again with 56% of the vote.
Quist later ran for Fairbanks borough mayor in 2018, finishing third in a four-person field.
He lives in downtown Fairbanks with his wife and their two dogs.
Similar views
Both men are running as Democrats in this election. The winner will face first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.
The pair are similarly opposed to spending down the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve savings account unless absolutely necessary; supportive of diversified revenue sources for the state, including an overhaul of the state’s oil and gas tax system in which oil companies would be provided few tax breaks; and willing to levy a progressive income tax if necessary to bolster revenue for state services.
LeBon has received the backing of a number of prominent conservative officeholders, including fellow Fairbanks Republican Rep. Steve Thompson, who is also seeking reelection.
Before LeBon won the race against Fairbanks Democrat Kathryn Dodge by a single vote after months of counts and recounts, the seat had been held by Democrat Scott Kawasaki for multiple terms. Kawasaki, who made a $250 contribution to Quist’s campaign at the end of June, left the seat empty when he ran for, and won, the Senate District A seat previously held by Republican Pete Kelly.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.