The city of North Pole will vote on Oct. 6 on whether to re-elect Aino Welch and DeJohn Cromer into the six-member North Pole City Council for a three-year term. In these uncontested North Pole elections, the candidates almost certainly will get the seats, unless a sufficient number of voters write in a different candidate on the ballot.
The City Council sets the city budget, sales tax rate and pay scale for city employees and meets twice a month.
More information on the North Pole elections can be found online at www.northpolealaska.com.
DeJohn Cromer
A 36-year-old candidate, DeJohn Cromer has lived in Alaska for 24 years and is working as a cook and nutrition representative at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He moved to North Pole six years ago and lives there with his wife and 3-month-old daughter.
Cromer said he wants to run for the second term in the North Pole City Council to continue improving the city.
“We are doing big things,” he said. “I want to see them completed.”
Cromer said he cares greatly about completion of the Moose Creek Water Expansion Project that will allow North pole to bring the residents of Moose Creek clean drinking water. He also said he wants to make sure that the North Pole residents affected by the pandemic keep getting the money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Aino Welch
Candidate Aino Welch, who works with children with special needs in the preschool classroom of North Pole Elementary School, has lived in the United States for 38 years and in Alaska for 21.
Growing up in a small Greenland village as a daughter of a doctor, Welch started to help others when she was small. Welch said that she is running for reelection to keep serving her community, which is something she sees as a privilege but also a duty of a citizen.
“I think it is important to be a part of the solution instead of just being part of a problem,” she said. “The second time around you already know what’s going on, ... and where some of the problems lie in your community.”
As a part of the City Council, Welch said she wants to continue overseeing initiatives like the Water Expansion Project and making sure the taxpayers’ money are spent in an appropriate way.
