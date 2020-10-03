Lonny Marney is competing with Sue Sprinkle for Seat E in Fairbanks City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Councilmen Jerry Cleworth and David Pruhs are leaving their seats on the six-person City Council because of the term limitations, and candidates who will be elected for the two vacant seats will affect the city’s decisions on funding, regulations and programs.
The outcome of the two races could reshape the council’s political makeup.
Lonny Marney
Lonny Marney, 67, has lived in the city for more than 46 years. With a degree in political science, Marney retired from a career as a parts and service manager in three Alaska car dealerships, where he was overseeing personnel and finances.
Marney also has been a part of his church community, serving as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and a volunteer for the Food Box program.“It’s good for my heart to do things like that,” he said.
Together with his wife of 40 years, Marney raised two sons. He calls his family one his biggest accomplishments.
Marney said he is running for the City Council for the taxpayers of the city of Fairbanks. He said he wants to voice the conservative side and keep the City Council balanced between right-leaning and left-leaning candidates.
Marney believes in keeping taxes low and the city debt-free. He wants to focus on tightening the city’s spending and wants to invite the public and city employees to pitch their ideas on bringing new revenue to the city, which is a practice he used in his managing career. He said that another way to help city’s budget is to bring in new businesses to Fairbanks to increase the city’s tax base.
The main issue Marney wants to focus on is mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to get over that hurdle fist,” he said. “We need to help people get on their feet and get back to work.”
He also said he believes in fully staffing the Police department and providing funds to the Public Works for snow plowing and renovating the streets.
“The vision I have for Fairbanks is to grow and be a safe city,” Marney said.
Marney gathered $5,214 for his campaign, garnering, among others, the support of Republican Women of Fairbanks and such conservative community members as Lance Roberts and William Vivlamore, as well as several pastors and real estate agents.
Sue Sprinkle
Susan Sprinkle, 57, has lived in Alaska for 20 years. She is the owner of the 5th Avenue Design and Graphics, which provides design products and services to Fairbanks local businesses.
She moved to Alaska after volunteering for the Yukon Quest multiple years and now lives in downtown Fairbanks with her two small dogs.
Sprinkle has been working with multiple community and government organizations, including Alaska Design Forum, Downtown Association, Fairbanks Community Museum, Polaris Sculpture Committee and committees for various projects with the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning agency.
Sprinkle said she sees running for the City Council as her next step to serve the public.
“In spite of the pandemic, Fairbanks is on the course to big great changes,” she said. “I want to be a part of that. I bring my energy and I get things done.”
As for the focus for the City Council’s work, Sprinkle said she thinks it should be making the city safe and livable, with streets plowed from snow and citizens feeling comfortable walking downtown.
“Those things no one else is doing, so, by mandate, we have to make sure they happen,” she said. “Our job is to take care of our residents.”
Sprinkle said that fully staffing the city’s Public Works, Police Department and Fire Department should be the first priority. Taking snowplowing staff as an example, she said that if the city struggles to match the pay that entities such as Fort Wainwright offer, the solution might be to hire young talent who will accept a lower pay.
Besides staffing, Sprinkle said it’s important to focus on training and choosing the right people for the emergency services, as well as to grow the collaboration between the Police Department and organizations providing social services for people suffering from issues like substance abuse and homelessness. She said that such collaboration can ease the department’s workload and ensure the city responds to crisis situations in the most efficient and humane way.
In Sprinkle’s vision, bettering the city starts with safety but also comes down to developing the infrastructure, she said. She wants the city to support entrepreneurs who can bring more housing and make Fairbanks downtown more inviting and vibrant.
With the pandemic making it harder for businesses to thrive, Sprinkle said she believes that “science can help us get through this COVID-19 faster than non-science.”
Sprinkle raised $2,701 for her campaign, with, among others, contributions from people in social services, the design industry and the scientific community.
