Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders Leah Berman Williams and Matt Cooper want to remove barriers to voting early and voting by mail. They hope to boost turnout at the Oct. 6 municipal elections.
They sponsored a measure, to be introduced Thursday, allowing registered voters to have their identification verified and to cast a ballot at an early voting station in the weeks before regular elections. Those ballots would be counted on election night as if they had voted at their precinct.
Currently, early voters are treated like absentee voters, whose ballots are verified and counted after the day of the election.
Cooper described the proposal as a “true early voting process.”
The measure also drops the eligibility requirement for voters who want to cast a ballot by mail.
Borough code allows voters to request a ballot by mail, or an absentee ballot, if they know they will be “unavoidably absent” on election day. Williams and Cooper say voters should be able to vote absentee “for any reason.”
Williams wants borough residents to be able “to choose the way of voting that they feel keeps them safest during COVID(-19).”
“They can vote absentee by mail, or they can choose to vote early when there are likely to be fewer voters at the polling place, or they can vote in-person as usual,” she wrote in a text message.
A change in state procedure last year allows the borough to obtain an electronic copy of registered voter lists for each precinct. Previously, state procedures only provided for hard copies, according to borough leaders.
If approved, the measure requires Borough Clerk April Trickey to begin taking early ballots no later than 15 days before the regular election.
The clerk plans to follow public health advice for polling places put out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said. Poll workers will have personal protective gear. Voting booths will be cleaned.
Assembly seats D, E and H are on the ballot in October.
Christopher Quist, who holds Seat D, is finishing his second term and is ineligible for a third term under the law.
Jimi Cash plans to run to continue serving in Seat E. Seat H incumbent Aaron Lojewski also plans to seek reelection, according to his campaign website.
