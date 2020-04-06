Two Army Alaska soldiers based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage died last week. Neither death was related to COVID-19, according to news releases.
A paratrooper from the 1st Battalion Airborne, 501st Infantry Regiment was found dead in his barracks room on base Thursday, according to a news release. Spc. Milik Jaquez Craig, an infantryman, was found dead by a fellow soldier just before midnight.
Craig, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina, joined the Army in March 2018 and served at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in August 2018. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
"Milik Craig was an amazing paratrooper, teammate, and friend to all Geronimos,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, 1-501st commander in the news release. “His personal leadership, commitment, and hard work will be sorely missed by us all.”
Sgt. Cody Lee Randall, a satellite communications systems operator/maintainer with C Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, died Friday night at his home in Wasilla.
Randall, 28, of Houston, Texas, joined the Army in March 2013 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Gordon, Georgia; and Fort Bliss, Texas, before reporting to Alaska in January 2018. His awards included the Army Commendation Medal, four Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
"We are devastated by the loss of Sergeant Cody Randall,” said Lt. Col. William Cherkauskas, commander of the 307th ESB. “Sergeant Randall proudly served with distinction as a Tactical Satellite System Team Chief in C Co., 307th ESB. Cody was an intelligent, charismatic and reliable leader to all who knew him and was a master of his craft. We express our deepest condolences to his family."
Both deaths are under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.
