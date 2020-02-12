As part of his annual budget released Monday, President Donald Trump is seeking to cut funding for the Denali Commission by more than half.
The independent federal agency — created by the late Sen. Ted Stevens in 1998 — works to provide infrastructure, utilities and economic support for rural Alaska.
This is not the first time the president has sought to essentially decimate the program, having introduced severe cuts in his past annual budgets as well. The commission has been flat funded at $15 million the last two years. Trump’s proposed budget would cut funding by nearly 60%.
Trump’s attempt to defund the organization is likely to run into barriers as it has in past years due to congressional support for the program. Both of Alaska’s senators will stand in the way of the president’s hope to dismantle the program, each voicing support for the commission.
Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee which must approve the president’s budget before it can move forward.
“The President’s request marks the start of the budget process and clearly outlines the administration’s priorities. Those of us in Congress will take those requests under consideration as we work to determine what programs to fund and at what levels,” Murkowski said recently. “As an Appropriator, I look forward to moving through the Fiscal Year 2021 process in a manner that addresses a wide range of Alaska priorities.”
Last year the entire Alaska congressional delegation noted the “crucial role” the commission plays in rural Alaska.
“The Denali Commission came to life under Senator Ted Stevens in 1998 and has since been a catalyst for much needed development across the state. Transportation facilities, clinics, fuel storage — the Commission plays a crucial role in the lives of Alaskans, particularly those in remote communities,” the delegation said in a statement last April.
A spokesman for Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan noted Tuesday that the budgetary power in Washington doesn’t lie with the president but rather with Congress.
“As the Senator has said many times before, it’s important to remember that Congress holds the power of the purse, and will ultimately fund the federal government,” Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote in an email. “Senator Sullivan believes the Denali Commission should be fully funded, and over the last several years has worked with the Alaska Congressional delegation to fund the commission beyond traditional levels.”
