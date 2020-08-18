The Trump administration is moving forward with a plan to open up the entire 1.56 million acre Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil exploration and development. This area — roughly the size of Delaware — accounts for about 8% of the 19.2 million acre refuge.
The final record of decision was announced by the federal Interior Department Monday and will allow the administration to move forward with lease sales for drilling rights in the area.
While Congress earmarked the area in 1980 for possible development down the road, it has remained off-limits to oil drilling for decades, only recently opened through a provision placed into President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The topic of oil drilling in the refuge has long been a heated discussion, with Republican politicians both on the state and federal level pushing to open the area for development and environmentalists and the Alaska Native Gwich’in Nation strongly opposing what they
worry could be a danger to the area’s ecosystem and the Porcupine Caribou Herd that calves there each year, upon which the Gwich’in rely for subsistence.
In a fiery floor speech last year, Alaska Rep. Don Young discounted the concerns of the Gwich’in, claiming the only Native voices that mattered were the Inupiat who live in the Arctic North Slope region. The North Slope Borough will be the local government that gains financial benefit from petroleum taxes in the area.
“Democrats, and my colleague from California in particular, have tried to frame energy development in ANWR as a human rights issue for the Gwich’in. Unfortunately for them, the Gwich’in do not live anywhere near the coastal plain,” Young said at the time. “The 10-02 was specifically set aside by Congress for oil exploration. Despite the Democrats’ ongoing efforts, this is not a wilderness area.”
Young issued a statement Monday celebrating the step toward development, calling the decision a “great day not only for the State of Alaska, but also for American energy independence.”
Alaska’s two Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan also applauded the announcement, as did the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, Alaska Oil and Gas Authority, Alaska Republican Senate President Cathy Giessel and Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
“Today was a historic day for Alaska and for the rest of the country. I want to thank the Trump administration for opening up ANWR for lease sales,” Dunleavy said in a prepared video statement Monday. “The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge contains more potential oil in North American than just about any other field. It’s going to create jobs, it’s going to create opportunity and it’s going to create wealth and security for our country.”
The 1002 area has been officially categorized by Congress as “non-wilderness.”
Those striving to protect the area took issue with the plan.
Bernadette Demientieff, director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee, has long spoken against the proposal.
“We are not giving up. This administration has done nothing but disrespect the Indigenous peoples that have occupied these lands. Our ways of life, our food security, and our identity is not up for negotiation,” Demientieff said in a statement released Monday by the committee. “The fight is not over. We have attorneys on this case and the courts will get to hear about the corrupt and illegal ways the Trump administration has used to open the Sacred Place Where Life Begins for drilling.”
Demientieff was not the only person to express concern Monday.
“The attack on Alaska as a whole has been overwhelming. Our food, water, and air has been contaminated to the point of serious health impacts to humans and our relatives on the land and in the sea,” said Siqiñiq Maupin, community organizer for Native Movement. “We are seeing warming of the land that sustains all life at two times the rate of the rest of the world, endangering basic needs as the climate crisis worsens. In the midst of a pandemic that disproportionately affects BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) communities, we must take a stance against any further fossil fuel extraction and continued harm against our people.”
The project has long been opposed by environmental groups like Defenders of Wildlife, the National Resources Defense Council, the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Alaska Wildlife Alliance, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Alaska Wilderness League, Audubon Alaska and the Alaska chapter of Wilderness Watch.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who called the moment a “significant milestone,” anticipates there may be lease sales for drilling rights in the area by the end of the year.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.