The Bureau of Land Management announced final plans Thursday for a program that would allow Alaska Native military veterans who served in the Vietnam War to apply for land allotments of up to 160 acres that they missed while overseas.
The program originally took place in the early 1970s, when many of these veterans were still serving overseas and could not apply.
Another 18-month application period was opened in 1998 for Native veterans who served between 1969 and 1971, but left out many Native veterans who served outside of that window.
Now, an five-year extension has been approved by the Trump administration and will provide an opportunity for the veterans to receive land they were denied the opportunity to apply for before.
The applications are open to all eligible Alaska Native veterans who served between Aug. 5, 1964, and Dec. 31, 1971, and who did not already receive an allotment, according to the BLM.
Allotments will not include national forest lands, refuses, parks or federally designated wildnerness.
The program was part of an expansive land bill passed by Congress last year. Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski cosponsored the provision that brought the program into law.
“The Alaska Native Vietnam veterans who missed the deadline to apply for land claims because they were serving our country finally have a new chance to apply for their rightful allotments,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I thank the teams at the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management for seeing this provision through to reality and opening up this new application period.”
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young also praised the step forward.
The federal BLM says it has has notified nearly 2,000 Alaska Native veterans or heirs of veterans who have died but would have qualified.
The application period will begin 30 days after the final rules are federally registered, which is anticipated to take place in the next few weeks.
More information can be found at blm.gov/alaska.
