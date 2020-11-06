Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.