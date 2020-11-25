The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied a key permit for the proposed Pebble copper and gold mine in Southwest Alaska, saying it has "determined that the applicant's plan for the discharge of fill material does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines."
The Corps released a statement Wednesday citing Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act, noting the decision follows a three-year review process and the development of an environmental impact statement that included an in-depth analysis of project alternatives. The decision effectively ends, in the short-term, the development of a major mine near the headwaters of Alaska's rich Bristol Bay salmon fishery.
Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Corps' Alaska District, said the Army Corps determined that "the proposed project is contrary to the public interest."
"This action is based on all available facts and complies with existing laws and regulations," he said in a statement from the Corps. "It reflects a regulatory process that is fair, flexible and balanced. USACE is committed to maintaining and restoring the nation’s aquatic resources, while allowing reasonable development."
The record of decision is available at https://www.pebbleprojecteis.com/.
Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively decried what he called "political influence in this process at the eleventh hour" and said they plan to appeal the decision.
"We are obviously dismayed by today's news given that the USACE had published an environmental impact statement in July that clearly stated the project could successfully co-exist with the fishery and would have provided substantial economic benefit to the communities closest to the deposit," Shively said in a prepared statement.
"One of the real tragedies of this decision is the loss of economic opportunities for people living in the area," he said. "The EIS clearly describes those benefits, and now a politically driven decision has taken away the hope that many had for a better life. This is also a lost opportunity for the state’s future economy — especially at a time when Alaska is seeing record job losses from the impacts associated with COVID."
Pebble is a proposed open-pit mine with massive copper, gold and molybdenum deposits in the Bristol Bay region of Southwest Alaska. It has come under fire by fisheries and conservation groups because of its location at the head of the Bristol Bay watershed, one of the world's richest salmon fisheries.
Earlier this summer, the Corps determined the project would impact several thousand acres of wetlands and waters and about 120 miles in the Koktuli River watershed. The Corps said the project "cannot be permitted" as proposed and asked Pebble to submit a revised mitigation plan within 90 days. According to a news release from Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Pebble reportedly did so but denied the permit.
Murkowski and Sullivan, both Republicans, have opposed Pebble Mine. Murkowski said the decision, after years of review, affirms "this is the wrong mine in the wrong place."
“I thank the agency and the broader Trump administration for completing a rigorous, impartial, and science-based process to determine the best course of action,” Murkowski said in a statement Wednesday. “This is the right decision, reached the right way. It should validate our trust and faith in the well-established permitting process used to advance resource development projects throughout Alaska. It will help ensure the continued protection of an irreplaceable resource – Bristol Bay’s world-class salmon fishery – and I hope it also marks the start of a more collaborative effort within the state to develop a sustainable vision for the region.”
Sullivan also said the Corps made the correct decision to deny the permit
"Resource development is one of the key industries that drives Alaska’s economy and provides thousands of hard-working Alaskans with good-paying jobs and opportunity for the future," he said. "I will continue to be a strong advocate for these resource-development jobs and economic opportunities in our state. However, given the special nature of the Bristol Bay watershed and the fisheries and subsistence resources downstream, Pebble had to meet a high bar so that we do not trade one resource for another."
Alaska Rep. Don Young also released a statement saying he was disappointed the decision was made on a federal, not state, level.
“From the very beginning of the debate surrounding Pebble Mine, I have been consistent in my position that we needed to allow the process to play out and that decision making should be based on sound science," Young, a Republican, stated. "Today, it appears that the process has concluded. This is state land, and to me, this has always been a states' rights issue. Although I thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and am confident that they faithfully followed the process, I remain disappointed that the federal government gets to decide before Alaskans do.
"Now there must be a consideration of how the federal government will compensate the state for the loss of economic potential," Young said. "The proposed mine has always been subject to political intrigue and the whims of outsiders who simply do not understand our state."
Other mine opponents include President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is an avid fisherman. Trump Jr. tweeted in August, "As a sportsman who has spent plenty of time in the area I agree 100%. The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with. #PebbleMine."
Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, and Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak released statements following the Army Corps announcement.
“I strongly support resource development in Alaska but adamantly believe projects should be done the right way," Edgmon said. "That requires meaningful local engagement and buy-in. We thank Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and others within the federal government for standing up for Bristol Bay against the proposed Pebble Mine.”
Stutes, many of whose constituents fish in Bristol Bay, added, “It's nice to see such an important decision from the federal government in response to the broad recognition of the value of the Bristol Bay's pristine wilderness and world-class salmon fishery to Alaska, the United States, and the world.”
Conservation and fisheries groups also weighed in.
"Even the Trump administration had to conclude that this destructive open pit mine would have done irreparable damage to the Bristol Bay watershed," said Marc Fink, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "The Corps' decision is a huge victory for wild salmon, the Iliamna lake seal and other imperiled wildlife that call this spectacular place home."
Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited said the permit denial "is a victory for common sense."
“Bristol Bay is the wrong place for industrial-scale mining, and we look forward to working with the people of the Bristol Bay region, Alaska’s congressional delegation, the state, and other partners to permanently protect Bristol Bay and its world class fisheries,” Wood said.
