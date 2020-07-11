Two Anchorage men have been arrested on charges connected to several residential burglaries in the Cantwell area, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The men were arrested following the serving of search warrants at their homes Wednesday. Items were also found that connect the two men to additional burglaries, according to a troopers news release posted on Saturday.
“The search warrants resulted in the seizure of large caches of stolen property, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit U.S. currency, two stolen motorcycles, and evidence linked to additional victims in Kenai, Soldotna, and Nenana,” the trooper notice reads.
The two men are identified as Christopher Virg-In, 36, and Luke A. Jackson, 37. The two, who troopers say have been previously convicted of felonies, are charged with three counts of burglary and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation began when troopers were called to Cantwell on June 26 for reports of several cabins having been broken into. An earlier trooper news release stated that, “several items of value on a secondhand market had been stolen.”
Saturday’s notice from troopers states that, “the vehicle used in the burglaries had been painted green to avoid detection by law enforcement. Both men had green paint on their hands and were taken into custody.”
Troopers are recommending that owners of cabins in the Healy and Nenana areas and on the Kenai Peninsula check their properties if they have not visited them recently. Cabin owners are asked to call troopers if there are any signs of burglary or theft.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.