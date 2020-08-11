The man responsible for the 1996 rape and murder of 17-year-old Jessica Baggen in Sitka has been been positively identified through DNA, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Steve Branch, 66, of Austin, Arkansas was identified as a suspect in May of this year through the use of forensic genealogy, a technique that uses public genealogy databases to find potential matches to DNA collected at crime scenes.
Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation traveled to Arkansas and questioned Branch on Aug. 3. Branch denied any involvement in the case and refused to voluntarily submit a DNA sample. He fatally shot himself about half an hour after investigators left to get a search warrant.
DNA obtained during Branch's autopsy was a positive match to DNA found on Baggen and at the scene of the crime, according to the news release.
Baggen disappeared early on the morning of May 4, 1996, while walking home from a friend's house. Baggen, who had turned 17 the day before her disappearance, was found deceased and hastily buried in a hollow beneath a fallen tree on May 6, 1996. Most of her clothing and belongings were found in the immediate area, according to the release.
Investigators collected DNA and were able to clear 100 potential suspects, including a man who confessed to her murder but was acquitted by a jury in 1997. The case went cold until Sitka police and the state's Cold Case Investigative Unit decided to submit DNA collected from Baggen to a public genealogy database in February 2019. Branch was identified as a suspect and investigators learned he had lived in Sitka at the time of Baggen's death.
Cold case investigator Randy McPherron praised the efforts of all involved in identifying Baggen's killer.
“For over 24 years, investigators have vigorously pursued leads in hopes of resolving this incident. What ultimately solved this case was the tireless efforts of two genealogists, one with Parabon (laboratory) and the other with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, criminal intelligence analyst Patty Busby, who finally pointed the investigators in the right direction,” McPherron said in the news release.
"With the help of several civic-minded private citizens who voluntarily uploaded their DNA profiles into public genealogy databases like GEDmatch and FTDNA and then authorized their profiles to be accessible to law enforcement, the genealogists where able to piece together a very complex family tree that eventually exposed Branch as Jessica’s killer. I am very grateful to have played a small role in this investigation and to bring closure to Jessica’s family and the community of Sitka.”
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.