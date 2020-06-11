Alaska State Troopers are looking for information about recent break-ins and a theft at two Interior Alaska villages.
Galena-based troopers visiting Huslia on June 3 were told that an unknown person or persons tried to pry open the doors of the village municipal building and the village post office.
Investigation revealed the attempted break-in at the municipal building occurred at some point between 4 p.m. May 29 and 5 p.m. May 31. The attempted post office break-in occurred some time between 5:30 p.m. June 2 and 10:30 a.m. June 3, according to a news release posted on the trooper website on Wednesday.
Troopers visiting Nulato on June 4 were told that 15 three-sided logs had been stolen from a lot near the Yukon River. The theft occurred some time between 9 p.m. May 17 and 9 p.m. May 21.
The value of the logs is approximately $300. The damage to the doors is estimated at $280 each.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact troopers in Galena at 1-800-656-1203.
