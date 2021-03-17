Alaska State Troopers are investigating a weekend bonfire that left a 17-year-old girl with first- and second-degree burns on her body.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital emergency room where doctors were treating the teen for burns she received at a bonfire on the dyke near North Pole.
According to the trooper dispatch, gas was dumped onto the bonfire with the teen standing in close proximity. “Gas was splashed onto the 17-year-old female and ignited on her and her clothing,” the report stated.
About 50 people were at the party at the time of the incident, trooper public information officer Austin McDaniel said.
“Troopers are actively working the case so we can’t release too much at this time,” McDaniel said. “We don’t want to speculate until investigators finish.”
It is unknown at this time if the teen is still hospitalized.
Anyone with additional information or who was at the bonfire is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100.
