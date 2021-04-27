Human remains have been found in a half-buried freezer in rural Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Fairbanks dispatch was notified at 6:05 a.m. Monday of "a freezer containing human remains in the woods near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff," according to a trooper dispatch.
Tok-based troopers went to the area and found the partially buried freezer approximately 100 feet into the woods from the road, the report stated. The trooper report did not expand on what type of freezer — if it was a large appliance type of freezer or a small ice chest type of freezer.
The freezer and contents have been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage for examination and identification. The investigation is ongoing, the dispatch states.
Since it is an ongoing investigation information is limited, trooper spokesperson Gretchen Weiss-Brooks said, and more details will possibly be released Wednesday.
