Alaska State Troopers helped about 300 local children in need have a happier holiday Tuesday.
Troopers showed up en masse at the Fairbanks Walmart, grabbed shopping carts, and headed directly for the toy department. There, they roamed the aisles, filling carts with toys and games, for children all the way up to 18 years of age.
“I just think about what I would want,” said one of the uniformed shoppers. He said it wasn’t hard at all deciding what to put in his cart.
This is the first time Alaska State Troopers have actively participated in Santa’s Helpers, a local organization that provides food and gift boxes for families in need in the Fairbanks area. This year an estimated 225 families are on the list.
“I am so hoping this will become a yearly event,” said Bill Hunt, who spearheads Santas Helpers and was on hand to help with the Trooper shopping spree.
Troopers had more than $5,000 to spend, thanks to donations from Walmart and other donors. That amount grew when random Walmart shoppers noticed what was happening and opened their wallets to contribute to the good cause. Capt. Ron Wall happily referred those donations to Santa, who was there on behalf of Santa’s Helpers.
According to Hunt, there is still time to refer families in need. You can do that either online at www.santashelpersalaska.org or by calling 907-457-1934. Or you can text 907-978-5995.
Delivery day is Sunday, beginning at noon. Hunt hopes to recruit about 150 volunteer drivers to make deliveries.
Here is another way to help. If you deliver toys directly to Santa at Bentley Mall, you can get a photograph of donating the toys to Santa. He is at Bentley Mall Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m., and Dec. 23 (for next year’s toy drive), 5:30-8:30 p.m.
