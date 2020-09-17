A 39-year-old Fairbanks man was found with 25 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for a traffic violation on the Parks Highway.
Perry Jade Norskog is charged with fifth-degree drugs misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, a trooper got a tip Tuesday afternoon that Norskog was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck northbound from Healy. The caller said they knew troopers were looking for possible suspects in a recent theft at the Healy airport and might be interested to know that Norskog was back in town.
The trooper was familiar with Norskog through prior investigations and knew he had a suspended license, according to the complaint. He stopped the Chevy truck about 13 miles north of Healy and recognized Norskog in the driver's seat. Norskog was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release for a 2016 criminal nonsupport conviction.
The trooper saw the top of a plastic baggie sticking out of Norskog's right front pants pocket, but Norskog did not give him permission to remove it. Norskog was placed in the trooper's patrol vehicle while the trooper applied for a search warrant and helped Norskog's passengers collect their belongings from the truck.
The search warrant was granted and the trooper searched Norskog's pockets. The baggie was no longer in his right front pocket and was found in his back left pocket. The bag contained approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
