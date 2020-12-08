A Kotzebue man who went missing while mushing north of Fairbanks was rescued Monday after Alaska State Troopers located him 18 miles away from his intended destination.
Troopers were notified at 4:21 a.m. Monday that James Foster, 25, was missing from the McKay Creek Trailhead at Mile 42 Steese Highway. The caller said Foster had been mushing in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and had not arrived at the Cache Creek Mountain cabin as expected, according to an item on the trooper website.
A wildlife trooper in a trooper helicopter located Foster near the Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter, told him he was 18 miles off course and gave him directions to the Wickersham Dome trailhead. The helicopter left to refuel and returned to find Foster in the same location and showing signs of hypothermia.
The helicopter crew landed at the shelter cabin, built a fire to help warm Foster and made efforts to care for his dogs, according to the dispatch item. Despite his condition, Foster refused rescue aboard the helicopter and it returned to Fairbanks as nightfall approached.
A wildlife trooper sergeant and a Bureau of Land Management ranger responded by snowmachine and helped Foster care for his dog team. They led Foster and his team to the trailhead 11 miles away and were met by a waiting dog truck. All parties made it out safely, according to troopers.
