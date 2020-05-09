Alaska Wildlife Troopers are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who killed a cow moose in North Pole and didn’t salvage the meat.
The moose was found May 1 behind North Pole High School on the bank of the Tanana River, near a trail at the end of Homestead Road. Troopers believe it was killed sometime between Aug. 30, 2019, and May 1, 2020, according to a news release on the trooper website.
The moose was shot between the right eye and the base of the ear. It is believed the shooter used a small-caliber weapon such as a .22 rifle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call wildlife troopers at 907-451-5100 and reference case number AK20029997. Callers can remain anonymous.
The shooter will likely face charges of poaching and wanton waste, according to the news release.
