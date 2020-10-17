A Glennallen man being sought for shooting at an Alaska State Trooper in a pursuit was arrested this afternoon, troopers reported in a news release.
Mark Emery Heinz, 59, was arrested without incident near mile 131 of the Richardson Highway. A citizen called troopers shortly before 1:30 p.m. today to report that a person matching the description of Heinz was seen in that area.
Heinz was being taken to a local medical facility for medical clearance prior to being transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.
The Richardson Highway has been reopened. The highway had been closed since the incident began early Friday.
The incident began when troopers received a report at 9:31 a.m. Friday that a vehicle almost caused a collision near the intersection of Gakona Lodge Road and the Tok Cutoff Highway.
Nine minutes later, someone at the Gakona Lodge reported the vehicle was traveling toward the Richardson Highway.
Glennallen troopers tried to stop the vehicle on the Tok Cutoff Highway about 2 miles east of where it meets the Richardson Highway. The driver, later identified as Heinz, didn't stop and headed north on the Richardson Highway.
Heinz reportedly fired a gun at troopers during the pursuit. Troopers returned fire, according to a Friday news release from the agency.
Heinz eventually abandoned his car and fled on foot into the woods near mile 149 Richardson Highway.
Troopers from throughout the region were involved in the search for Heinz.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.