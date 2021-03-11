An 8-year-old boy was rescued Tuesday after falling through an open lead in the Skwentna River.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers Jason Knier and Dan Gunderson were at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race checkpoint in Skwentna when they saw the boy fall in the water. The boy's 10-year-old brother was nearby and grabbed the younger boy, struggling to keep the river's current from pulling him under the ice.
Knier and Iditarod volunteer Doug Ramsey of Wyoming sprinted to the child and pulled him from the water. The boy was not injured.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Ramsey for "his selfless act of courage which prevented a tragic loss of life," troopers said in a news release.
Troopers also would like to remind those on or near water to exercise caution and keep a close eye on children.