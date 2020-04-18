A group of Alaska Native communities has teamed with several tribes outside of Alaska in criticizing the fact that Alaska Native corporations can share in the coronavirus relief funding included for tribal governments in the recently passed federal CARES Act.
A group of tribes including Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in Maine, and the Akiak Native Community, Asa’carsarmiut Tribe of Mountain Village and Aleut Community of St. Paul Island in Alaska filed the lawsuit over the issue in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would hold off distribution of the funds until the legality of the issue could be investigated.
Additionally, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association has taken the position that Alaska Native corporations are not tribes and should not be provided any of the $8 billion in relief funding from the CARES Act. The association consists of more than a dozen tribal chairmen and presidents from 16 tribes.
The relief bill uses the definition of tribes set out in the Indian Self-Determination Act, which includes a 1994 list of federally recognized tribes that includes Alaska Native tribes but not corporations. However, Congress outlined in the CARES Act that Alaska’s 12 regional corporations and 200 village corporations are also eligible for funds from the same $8 billion pot that is to provide aid to 574 federally recognized tribes nationwide, including 229 Alaska Native village governments. Village corporations differ from village governments.
Amid growing controversy, the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Regional Association is defending the corporations it represents. The association’s board of directors is made up of the presidents and chief executive officers of the 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations.
“Our form of organization may be different than that of tribes, but our goals are similar, and we have a long history of working productively together with tribes across the country to accomplish shared objectives,” the association recently said in a statement. “We should be working together to ensure a fair funding allocation formula as opposed to arguing about which communities should be included when Congress has already spoken clearly in that regard.”
The Alaska Native community of Akiak — A Yup’ik village of about 350 people located on the Kuskokwim River — joined the group of Lower 48 tribes in opposing the allocation of coronavirus relief funding for Alaska Native Corporations and added its name to the lawsuit filed Friday. It argues that the corporations are significantly different from tribal governments and shouldn’t be treated the same.
The association of corporations rejects the argument, noting the goal is to incorporate the needs of Alaska Natives through supporting both corporation shareholders and Alaska tribes.
“We have a legal responsibility of service to our Native shareholders and communities. We work collaboratively with our Alaska tribes because our tribal rights were bifurcated by the federal government such that our tribes have sovereign status, while our ANCSA corporations own our Native lands,” the statement reads. “Together, we represent the full set of interests of our Alaska Native people.”
Lower 48 tribes and elected officials such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called for the resignation of Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney, who previously worked for Arctic Slope Regional Corp., accusing her of trying to profit from the bill.
Alaska’s congressional delegation issued statements Thursday defending Sweeney.
“Those attacks betray a complete lack of awareness of Interior’s role in supporting the Treasury when it comes to implementing this program,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a statement. “They also betray an utter lack of understanding of what Native corporations are, why Congress created them, and the purpose they serve in Alaska. Trying to hold any person’s tribal affiliation or similar congressionally established status against them for political purposes is simply gross and a new low.”
Murkowski and the association of corporations said Sweeney was following guidelines outlined by Congress when it passed the CARES Act.
No formula has been decided so far on how funding will be distributed and how much Alaska Native corporations stand to get. Similarly, the association notes there are no rules for how the Native corporations would allocate aid funding to their shareholders.
The Treasury Department has mandated that all the money will need to be tracked and is subject to audited.
Funding is set to be distributed by April 26 in accordance with the bill.
