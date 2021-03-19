Interior tribal leaders took a stance on various issues impacting Native people, including criminal justice, on the last day of an annual convention hosted by the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks.
Among a batch of resolutions approved by conference delegates on Thursday was a call for a multi-agency action plan to address missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Delegates also resolved that the state needs to offer more help to families whose loved ones die under suspicious circumstances and require transport back to their home community for burial after an autopsy.
Another resolution calls for a tribal peace officer program to be created.
The conference, held at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and streamed online, paused for a moment of silence to recognize Indigenous people who are missing or whose death remains unsolved. The list includes Frank Minano, Doren Sanford, Steven Hjelm, Willis Derendoff and Debra Nictune.
“They are somebody’s son and somebody’s brother, somebody’s daughter and somebody’s sister. They are someone’s loved one,” said Patricia McDonald, president of the Healy Lake Village Council.
Resolution 2021-09 calls on law enforcement agencies to coordinate their efforts to solve cases and for TCC to create a Missing Persons Task Force that would “provide awareness to the community and further the mission of protecting our women, girls, and other Alaska Native persons at risk of victimization and amplify search efforts …”
TCC delegates want a progress report from the task force to be presented at the conference next year.
Resolution 2021-10, with respect to burial assistance, states that minimal help is provided to families to bring their loved ones home in cases where authorities deem an autopsy necessary.
State support is limited to the cost of freight, and “if someone makes over a certain amount a month, the state of Alaska denies burial assistance,” according to the resolution.
Families looking for a more dignified transport involving a casket are forced to pay thousands, according to the resolution, which calls on both the state and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to address the problem. At least one delegate spoke out, saying treating people who have died as freight is disrespectful.
A separate resolution calling for a tribal peace officer program states that the TCC board of directors “can no longer wait for the public safety system that continues to fail Alaska Natives to fix itself.”
It calls on Tanana Chiefs to assist members with establishing their own public safety programs addressing substance abuse, child neglect, crime, domestic violence and more with community policing and traditional values as a guide.
Resolution 2021-13 discusses offensive place names, such as “Squaw Crossing,” located above the Native Village of Tanana, established by the state and federal governments and calls on the places to revert back to their original Indigenous names.
TCC will lead that effort and “create a record of tribal requests to change the place names to their original Indigenous names, prioritizing those that are derogatory,” according to the resolution.
Finally, tribal leaders resolved to find ways to boost Native involvement in Alaska’s aviation industry.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference will work with rural airlines and educational institutions to “significantly increase the recruitment and retention of Alaska Native pilots and airframe mechanics in Alaska,” according to Resolution 2021-03.
That effort may involve new culturally-based programs and scholarships.
A full list of the resolutions can be found online at www.tananachiefs.org.
