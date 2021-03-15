Alaska’s tribal communities lauded the confirmation Monday of the first Native American to lead the U.S. Department of Interior, as the oil and gas industry warned that she will do irreparable damage to the Alaska economy.
In a historic 51-40 vote, Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan voted Monday in favor of Haaland’s nomination. Alaskan Rep. Dan Young, also Republican, advanced Haaland’s nomination in a House vote last month.
“The confirmation of Secretary Haaland means that for the first time the President of the United States will be guided on Indigenous issues by an Indigenous person,” said PJ Simon, chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, in a statement issued immediately after Monday's vote.
He noted that Haaland will have authority over the Bureau of Indian Affairs, land use and permitting and other areas critical to Native Americans.
Monday’s vote was the final step in the confirmation of Haaland, the nation’s first Native American to assume a cabinet-level position. Her endorsement by Alaska’s congressional delegation — who favor gas and oil drilling in Alaska — is significant to a large core of Alaska’s voting base. Native Americans represent up to 20 percent of the Alaska electorate.
Oil and gas industry groups, however, kept a hardline stance Monday against Haaland, as they did during her confirmation hearings, criticizing the New Mexico Democrat’s support of restricting oil and gas leases on federal lands.
“Deb Haaland will be horrible for Alaska’s energy economy,” said Rick Whitbeck, Alaska state director for Power the Future, which describes itself as the voice of energy workers. “A vote for Haaland comes at the expense of jobs and the economy for Alaskans.”
Whitbeck and others in Alaska’s oil and gas industry said that Alaska’s congressional delegation ignores larger economic concerns for Alaskans: the future of the state’s oil and gas industry.
A quarter of Alaska employment is in the area of resource development, including the oil and gas industry. Alaska’s Permanent Fund, which delivers dividends to residents, comes from oil and gas revenues paid to the state by oil and gas producers.
American Energy Alliance, a gas and oil lobbying group, predicted political fallout and voter backlash for the support for Haaland.
The group maintains an energy scorecard on how members of Congress vote on energy-related issues that it shows voters during campaigns to influence balloting.
“Any senator who casts a vote in support of Haaland is voting against American energy and will be forced to explain to their own constituents that they are directly responsible for rising energy prices,” said Jon Haubert, spokesperson for the American Energy Alliance.
As the roll-call vote took place Monday, it was streamed live online by major news networks. None of the U.S. senators spoke during the roll call.
Murkowski, who is up for re-election in 2022, had articulated her plans to confirm Haaland prior to Monday’s vote.
“I am going to place my trust in Rep. Haaland and her team, despite some very real misgivings," Murkowski had said during nomination hearings.
Murkowksi also told Haaland: "I am going to hold you to your commitments to ensure that Alaska is allowed to prosper."
