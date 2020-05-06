The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Tuesday it will begin distributing federal relief funding for Lower 48 tribes as part of the CARES Act, but will not be giving the aid money to Alaska’s Native Regional and Village corporations until a federal lawsuit over whether the corporations should receive the funding is sorted out in court.
“We are pleased to begin making $4.8 billion in critical funds available to Tribal governments in all states,” said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in a statement Tuesday. “Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs.”
This announcement comes more than a week after the April 26 deadline to begin distributing the funds.
A total of $8 billion in tribal relief funding was approved as part of the CARES Act. Mnuchin did not clarify when the remaining funding will be distributed.
Some of that is tied up in a lawsuit filed by a group of Lower 48 tribes who sued for an injunction last month on the claim that Alaska Native Corporations are for-profit organizations and should not count as tribes under the act.
A federal judge granted the injunction in April and the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Regional Association and the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association joined the case as interveners Tuesday.
“Our organizations believe it is imperative to preserve and protect the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act (ISDEAA) definition of ‘Indian tribe’, which includes Alaska Native corporations and has been acknowledged for decades. This court decision could have unintended consequences that would negatively impact Alaska Native people,” said ARA and ANVCA in a joint statement.
According to a Tuesday release from the Treasury department, about 60% of the total $8 billion for tribes is based on population data used to distribute the Indian Housing Block Grant subject to a floor of $100,000. This is data based on census figures, the department noted.
The remaining 40% of the $8 billion is based on the “total number of persons employed by the Indian tribe and any tribally-owned entity, and further data to be collected related to the amount of higher expenses faced by the tribe in the fight against COVID-19.”
The department added that the “amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations will be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility is resolved.”
