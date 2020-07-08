Travel on the Chena River at Fort Wainwright will be halted temporarily for crane operations setting 122 foot bridge girders on Thursday and Saturday, according to a notice from the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Public Affairs Office on Fort Wainwright. The work is part of the Bailey Bridge replacement project. Delays could be as long as two to three hours.
Travel on Chena River at Fort Wainwright to be stopped temporarily for bridgework
