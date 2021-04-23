In a move that would save at least $400,000 in transportation costs, the Board of Education is looking at merging bus routes and adjusting school start times starting in August.
Two scenarios under consideration will be discussed at a May 4 meeting.
Under scenario one, high school would go from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Middle school and six elementary schools — Crawford, Anderson, Ladd, Hunter, Nordale and Arctic Light — would have hours from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The rest of the elementary and K-8 schools, a dozen, would start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
Under scenario two, elementary and K-8 schools would have hours from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. High school would begin at 9:15 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. Middle schools and the six elementary schools mentioned above would have hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The school district is getting feedback through an online survey, www.surveymonkey.com/r/P6QBYTM, that closes April 30.
Education leaders discussed changing school start times last year but it was put on hold after Covid-19 broke out.
Ryan Hinton is the transportation director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and presented options to education leaders in a memorandum earlier this year.
“The two-tiered routing scheme is accomplished by combining our two lowest ridership groups onto the same bus: middle school and high school,” he wrote. “This results in a less congested, and more efficient schedule.”
Both scenarios reduce the number of routes needed to get children to school.
The district has been troubled by a bus driver shortage in recent years and reducing the number of routes will help, Hinton wrote.
The change is also expected to save about 20% on fuel.
Comments so far to the school board show that each scenario has about the same amount of support with a few more people favoring the scenario where most elementary schools start first, according to comments by school board President Tim Doran at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
During the 2019-2020 school year, a hired consultant studied school start times in the Fairbanks district and collected public opinion.
The most popular option, after keeping the status quo, was to begin elementary school at 8 a.m., high school at 9 a.m. and middle school at 9:15 a.m.
The next most preferred model was starting middle school at 8 a.m., high school at 8:15 a.m. and elementary school at 9:15 a.m.
Covid-19 disrupted schedules this school year but normally Fairbanks area high schools start at 7:45 a.m., elementary and K-8 schools start between 8:30-9 a.m. and middle schools start at 9:30 a.m.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.