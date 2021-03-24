To improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, transit advocates are proposing new bike laws for Alaska which would require cars to pass bicyclist at a three-foot distance.
FAST Planning board members unanimously approved a resolution last week in support of revising the Alaska Administrative Code for the safety of bicyclist and pedestrians.
“Alaska really lacks laws and protections for bicyclist and pedestrians within our administrative code, and these changes would provide some of those protections and would make motorists keep safe distance when passing them,” said Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning, the state-designated transportation planning organization for the Fairbanks and North Pole area. The nonprofit group advocates for road improvements and non-motorized projects.
The revisions, similar to laws adopted in 35 other states, would require cars to pass bicyclist or pedestrians at a three-foot distance, even if in some cases it means driving on the left side of a road. Bicyclists also won’t have to stick to the right when they are passing another bike or car, turning left or riding in a shared or bike lane. Lastly, the changes would prohibit off-highway vehicles such as snowmachines to travel on sidewalks and lanes designated for pedestrians or bikes.
One of the main goals of revising the code is to reduce the number of deaths caused by cars overtaking bicyclist and pedestrians, Fox said. The most recent five-year averages for these fatalities and serious injuries have been increasing and exceeding the state goals, according to the Alaska Strategic Highway Safety Plan 2018-2022 developed by the state Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
The revisions were developed by FAST Planning’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee and vetted through the state Department of Transportation. City and state officials — including Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bruce Ward and City Mayor Jim Matherly — adopted the resolution last week, and now FAST Planning is gauging the interest in changes across the state.
“We are just one community in the state and we want to know if places like Juneau, the Kenai peninsula, Anchorage and Bethel support this before we submit an official proposal to the Department of Public Safety to consider the changes,” Fox said. “We want to know if it makes sense for other communities.”
At this stage, FAST planning officials are sharing the proposal with other Alaska cities, boroughs and organizations, and some city and transportation officials in Anchorage and on the Kenai Peninsula have already expressed interest, Fox said. To make sure communities have time to discuss the issue with their legislators, FAST planning is accepting comments until June 30.
“My intention is, after I receive the feedback, I could include it in the package and submit it to the Department of Public Safety in July,” Fox said. “We will see what unfolds over the next couple of months.”
Alaskans wanting to provide feedback and comments about revisions can send a letter to FAST Planning at 100 Cushman St., Suite 205, Fairbanks, AK, 99701. Emails can be sent to Fox at jackson.fox@fastplanning.us.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.