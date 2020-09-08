A court settlement setting the tax value of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline system at $8 billion is being extended by five years.
The pipeline is the most valuable property taxed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The borough collects about $9.5 million on the segment of pipeline that runs through its boundaries. That’s about 7% of the $130 million in property taxes collected annually by the local government, according to borough budget numbers.
The assembly on Thursday voted unanimously to extend through 2025 an agreement with the pipeline owners that was set to expire on Dec. 31.
“It’s a straight extension,” attorney Robin Brena of Anchorage told borough leaders during a special meeting hosted on the online platform Zoom.
An executive session was noted on the meeting agenda, but no assembly member made a motion to discuss matters privately. The assembly met with Brena in executive session in May.
The attorney, who previously helped the borough negotiate with oil companies on a tax value for the pipeline, told local leaders that the North Slope Borough and the city of Valdez also support maintaining the $8 billion pipeline value. The 800-mile pipeline traverses the boundaries of the three governments.
Brena said the oil companies asked for one change, which the governments rejected.
The pipeline system is owned by BP, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, though BP’s share is being acquired by Hilcorp. Brena said Hilcorp will be held to the agreement.
The property tax settlement was struck in 2016 after 10 years of litigation with wildly different tax values proposed by the pipeline owners and the local governments.
Oil producers at one point sought a pipeline value as low as $800 million. The Fairbanks borough, North Slope Borough and city of Valdez pressed for as high as $15.47 billion.
A special state pipeline assessor determines the value, but that hasn’t happened in recent years in light of the court settlement.
The pipeline’s tax value has fluctuated, dropping to $3 billion in 2006, which caused the municipalities to appeal. It rose to $12 billion by 2013 and has declined in subsequent years.
