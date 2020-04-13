If you head down to Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge today, you might get a rare view: swans pecking at the grain in the plowed fields and not a goose in sight.
According to Mark Ross, a biologist and educator with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, this is the second time since 1976 that the trumpeter swans returned to the fields before the Canada geese.
“The only other time swans arrived before geese was 2012, but they’ve been right on their heels a couple of times,” Ross said. “They’re native only to North America and their populations have skyrocketed tremendously in the last 10 or 15 years. There are just more of them and I think that’s why they may start to have a tendency to arrive before the geese.”
Ross said that the swans return to Fairbanks from “a couple of different places possibly: British Columbia or the American Midwest.” As of Monday, no geese had returned to the fields. Ross predicts that at least a few will make an appearance by Wednesday at the latest.
“There were 25 in Delta, three days ago, along with a couple of swans,” he said Monday.
At Creamer’s Field, a number of other signs of spring are popping up, including the emergence of woodchucks. Ross said he spotted woodchuck tracks as early as March 22 this year.
