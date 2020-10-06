If you are a registered voter in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and have not yet cast your vote, today is the day.
This election will decide seats for the Fairbanks City Council, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Fairbanks North Star Borough school board, North Pole City Council and Interior Gas Utility board of directors. Voters will also be able to decide whether the borough increases its tax cap.
Similar to the state Division of Elections protocol in the August primary, and in an effort to avoid duplicate vote counts and ensure accurate results, the borough will not count absentee and questioned ballots until next Tuesday, Oct. 13. With the significant increase in the use of absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough is expecting much higher numbers of these ballots, which means final election results could look quite different than what numbers show tonight from in-person voting.
A list of polling places can be found at www.bit.ly/3jzd2Sx or by calling 1-888-383-8683.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are the candidates running for each open seat:
For Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat D, now held by Christopher Quist, who is running for state House:
• Donald Crocker
• Chris Ludtke
• Tammie Wilson
For Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat E:
• Jimi Cash (incumbent)
• Shaun Tacke
For Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat H:
• Aaron Lojewski (incumbent)
• Ryan VanReenan
For Fairbanks North Star Borough school board Seat E:
• Tim Doran (incumbent)
• Jeffrey Rentzel
For Fairbanks North Star Borough school board Seat F:
• Brianna Gray
• Gregory Kahoe
• Sean Rice (incumbent)
• April Smith
For Fairbanks North Star Borough school board Seat G, now held by Wendy Dominique:
• Brandon Boylan
• Maggie Matheson
For Interior Gas Utility Seat C, now held by Jack Wilbur:
• Luke Hopkins
For Interior Gas Utility Seat D, now held by Patrice Lee:
• Bert Bell
For Fairbanks City Council Seat E, now held by Jerry Cleworth:
• Lonny Marney
• Sue Sprinkle
For Fairbanks City Council Seat F, now held by David Pruhs:
• Jim Clark
• Charles Foster III
• Robert Howard
• Montean Jackson
• David van den Berg
For North Pole City Council:
Two unopposed candidates, Aino Welch and DeJohn Cromer, are running for reelection to the six-member North Pole City Council.
