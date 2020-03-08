The 15th Annual Tired Iron kicked up the snow on Saturday morning, with participants coming to the field near Fred Meyer East for the annual snowmachine races.
“We started in ’06 on the Chena River and this is number 15. It just keeps getting bigger,” said Craig Compeau, founder and organizer.
Vintage snowmachines were on display all day next to the “Jurassic Park” race track. The nearby Show-N-Shine showed off over 50 different machines.
“We’ve got a huge crowd of them now, so we’ve got a bunch of really classic old Ski-Doos, Polaris, Cats showing up,” said Compeau. “It’s kind of cool.”
Compeau has a vintage machine of his own, a 1971 Ski-Doo Olympique in his showroom.
Rows upon rows of vintage snowmachines sat in the lazily drifting snow Sunday morning.
People grouped together and chatted around Ski-Doo vehicles with slick curves. Next to them rested compact, square-nosed Yamahas.
A giant, mustard machine, a Bombardier with circular windows, three front seats and a steering wheel wide enough to be on a bus was the oldest machine in the show from 1947. It looks like a van on tracks.
A few rows up an Arctic Cat El Tigre was parked between other machines, its leopard print seat a standout among the classic black leather ones.
And while some of the machines do run, some were just there for the show.
“That’s why we have these events is people dig these machines out of the backyard, wherever, and then we try to encourage them every year as we have this event. It gives them a shot in the arm to go back and work on them and eventually get them going,” said Victor Knott, who was assisting people in registering their machines for the show.
That’s the whole goal, according to Knott. Then, when the machines are up and running, they can get to the competition.
“We are trying to relive the ’60s and ’70s when snowmachine racing was king in Fairbanks,” said Compeau.
There were 54 manufacturers of snowmachines back in 1973 and now there’s four, he added.
“So, people have saved some of these old classic, old machines,” he said, “kind of like old cars, muscle cars. These are the muscle sleds.”
Jurassic Park itself is 0.7 miles around.
The first race of the day, the Jurassic Classic and Jurassic II, featured sleds under 20 mph in the first group and between 20 and 35 mph. Both groups raced in the same race.
Eileen Loftus, on a vintage Polaris, came through victorious. It’s her third year at the event.
“I just love it so much. I wish I was entered in another race. I really love racing on this old machine. It’s very comfortable and easy for me to handle,” Loftus said after winning.
Loftus got her into the hobby when she married her husband Kurt Hough, and she said she never got the experience before that, so it had really been fun.
Later in the day came the Battle of the Ageless. The race was between Urban Rahoi, Norm Phillips Sr. and Pete Merry. Phillips and Merry are both in their 90s, while Rahoi is 101 years old.
The Battle of the Ageless was a one lap race, with grand marshall Bud Fate dropping the flag for the three competitors at 1:20 p.m.
“Look at these boys go,” Compeau called over the speaker. “Three hundred years of Fairbanks, almost 300 years there.”
Rahoi was in the lead the entire way, had a few pit stops with race officials and made an unintentional detour into some powdered snow around the last corner. Nevertheless, he finished in first place, albeit on a different machine than the Polaris he started on.
Compeau said Rahoi is an amazing guy.
“The energy he has and the drive to race and just — Urban said there’s two words in his vocabulary that he doesn’t have and that is ‘can’t’ and ‘impossible,’ and I think he proved that today,” said Compeau.
