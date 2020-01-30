The Fairbanks City Council has delayed its review of Thrifty Liquors, because the council wanted to speak to the business’s owners about the number of police calls to the area.
Thrifty Liquors was one of eight local entities with licenses up for renewal at Monday night’s council meeting. As part of the renewal process, the council reviews the number of police contacts with a business. Thrifty Liquors had 95 police contacts. Additionally, there were 170 calls to the Emergency Services Patrol.
These calls were at the crux of Councilwoman Shoshana Kun’s concerns. Kun felt that, with the city’s limited police resources, there were too many calls to Thrifty Liquors. Further, she said she had received complaints about the store from a constituent who lives near the store and often felt unsafe.
Rudy Gavora, owner of Market Basket, the organization that owns Thrifty Liquors, touted his business’s history in an interview.
“We’ve got a great record as a liquor retailer; we’ve been in the business for 60 years,” he said. “We have never been cited in 60 years and lost our ability to sell liquor.”
Further, Gavora said his company, Market Basket, which owns six liquor stores in the Fairbanks area, takes selling to inebriates seriously. He personally served on the Chronic Inebriate Task Force under former Mayor Terry Strle, and his company donates regularly to the Emergency Services Patrol.
Gavora’s staff is trained not to sell to inebriated people. However, he said, “We have no control, once they leave our location. Whether someone buys a six-pack from us and drinks it in three blocks — we can’t control that. We can control the point of sale and we do a good job of that.”
Thrifty Liquors is located on Cushman Street at Airport Way, an area in which it can be difficult to do business, Gavora said.
“There’s people with problems in that area,” he said.
The city has until Feb. 17 to submit a protest of Thrifty Liquors’ liquor license application to the state. The next council meeting is Feb. 10.
City Clerk Dani Snyder pointed out that while the City Council did review liquor licenses, the choice to revoke a license lies ultimately with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Board.
Contact staff writer Cheryl Upshaw at 459-7572 or find her on Twitter: @FDNMcity.