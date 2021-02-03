The bodies of three men who were reported overdue on a hike on Bear Mountain near Chugiak were found Wednesday buried in the snow of an avalanche, according to an Alaska State Troopers news release.
The men, identified as Thomas Devine, 54, of Chugiak; Matthew Nyman, 43, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Edward Watson, 50, of Miami, told friends they were going hiking on Tuesday morning and expected to return to the parking area by 5 p.m.
When they didn't return, they were reported overdue to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.
On Wednesday morning, troopers and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group launched a ground search of the area. The searchers found a recent avalanche slide at Bear Mountain and the bodies of the three men buried in the snow. None was wearing an avalanche beacon or a personal locator device. The bodies were recovered and next of kin notified.
Avalanche danger in the area is considered high and troopers are asking people to avoid the area.