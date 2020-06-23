Updated 10:43 a.m.: An early morning residential fire on Fort Wainwright left two hospitalized and saw one additional person taken to Providence Hospital in Anchorage on Tuesday.
Three individuals were injured when one unit in an eight-unit housing building on Cedar Road caught fire at approximately 6 a.m., according to an Army garrison news release. One of the victims has been medically evacuated to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, one is being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and one was treated at the hospital and released.
Emergency dispatch was notified by multiple 911 calls at 5:55 a.m., and firefighters from the Fort Wainwright Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the news release, which added that there does not appear to be structural damage to the adjacent units in the building at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
