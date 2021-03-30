Justin Barnes of Montana, Vickie Cartwright of Wisconsin and Corey Weiss of Alaska were selected to be interviewed to replace Karen Gaborik as superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, according to an announcement Monday.
Online town-hall style forums are planned today for school district staff and Wednesday for community members. Both are at 5:30 p.m., and the announcement said there will be opportunity to provide feedback on the candidates.
The school district announcement included brief biographical information on the three finalists.
Barnes, superintendent of schools in Anaconda, Montana, has held leadership positions at multiple Montana school districts and recently completed a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Northcentral University.
Cartwright, superintendent of the Oshkosh Area School District in Wisconsin, spent 15 years with the Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida. She is a former assistant principal with a background in music education and a Ph.D. in educational administration and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Weiss is special programs director for the Copper River School District and former superintendent of the Kashunamiut School District in Western Alaska. The former K-12 principal also worked as a curriculum specialist and teacher in two Texas school districts. Weiss has a Doctorate of Education in transformational leadership from Concordia University.
The Association of Alaska School Boards assisted with the search, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education met on Saturday to review candidates and put together interview questions.
The school district announcement did not state how many applications were received. One finalist, Jeff Perry of Tennessee, withdrew his application.
Candidate interviews will take place on April 10, and the school district announcement said they will be “held in open session.” The school board will also reportedly select a candidate at that meeting.
Gaborik is retiring from the Fairbanks school district, effective July 1, after 26 years.
Find out more about the superintendent search and how to attend the online forums at www.k12northstar.org/Page/10738.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.