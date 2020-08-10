Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and legislative candidates appearing on the Aug. 18 statewide primary election ballot continues today. The News-Miner’s 2020 primary election guide, which features candidate Q&As, was published in the Sunday, Aug. 9 edition. See coverage online at newsminer.com
Two Democrats and one nonpartisan candidate are running in the Democratic primary in the Aug. 18 election, with the winner moving on to face the heavily favored winner of the Republican primary, 24-term Rep. Don Young, in November for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat.
Alyse Galvin
Galvin is the only unaffiliated candidate participating in the Democratic primary.
She is running on a platform focused on public education, social services and eradicating corporate funding control in politics. A point of pride is that her campaign is funded without the aid of political action committees.
Galvin tells the story of a childhood wrought with abuse and trauma in her household due to addiction and mental illness. Much of her support came from her teachers, forming a lifelong dedication to supporting education.
Other issues of importance include diversifying Alaska’s economy, solidifying reliable health care for individuals regardless of economic background and addressing climate change.
Galvin, who now lives in Anchorage, moved back to Alaska after being the first in her family to earn a college degree and raised four now-grown children with her husband, Pat.
Galvin ran for the House seat in 2018, but lost to Young in the general election, 53.08% to 46.5%.
Bill Hibler
Hibler, a self-identified Bernie Sanders Democrat from Fairbanks, moved to Alaska after visiting the state on a scientific expedition in 1972 after working at the Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory and as a professor of engineering at Dartmouth College.
Involved in polar research for 45 years, Hibler was a professor, then profess emeritus at the University of Alaska for 20 years.
Climate change is an area of focus for his campaign, but he feels the progressive-suggested Green New Deal is not the best option.
“I believe we cannot conserve our way out of climate change; we must science our way out,” he wrote.
Other areas of interest include restoring land to the University of Alaska through the unfilled land grant from the federal government and addressing social issues, including police brutality.
Hibler is displeased with the current Democratic Party and seeks to mend bipartisanship if elected.
He raised two now-grown children in Alaska with his now-former wife.
Ray Sean Tugatuk
Tugatuk was born in Anchorage and prides himself as a lifelong Alaskan.
He is a registered Democrat who opposes abortion except for instances of rape or to save the life of the mother. He opposes what he calls the “forced unionization” of state, local and federal employees.
Other issues of importance include an overhaul of sexual assault policies for members of the military and raising awareness for renewable energy abilities in Alaska.
He also lists public education and police reform as issues of importance.
Tugatuk cares for his nieces and nephews and lives in Manokotak.
