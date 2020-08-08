Three people want the Republican Party endorsement for an open seat in the Alaska Legislature in a district that stretches from the Canada border, wraps around the top of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, grabs Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Moose Creek, Two Rivers, a portion of the Steele Creek Road area and villages in the Yukon Flats before dipping down into the Denali Borough.
Mike Cronk is a 50-year-old retired teacher and school board member from Tok. Julie Morris is a 59-year-old innkeeper and legislative aide from Anderson. Ryan Smith of Fairbanks is a 43-year-old university administrator and instructor.
One of them will prevail in the Aug. 18 primary election and proceed to the Nov. 3 general election ballot to face Nenana resident Julia Hnilicka, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The winner of the November vote will replace Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico, who is retiring after serving three terms.
Mike Cronk
Cronk was born in Oklahoma and came up to Alaska as an infant after his father was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage.
He graduated from high school in Northway, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and retired after teaching for 25 years in Northway and Tok.
Cronk has also worked construction and helped fight wildland fires.
The father of four, who said he is currently engaged to be remarried, is an elected member of the regional board of education for the Alaska Gateway School District. Before that, Cronk was a teacher representative on the panel.
He also served 25 years on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Upper Tanana/Fortymile Advisory Committee.
“The biggest issue, I think, that we face is obviously the budget and the way that we have continually overspent for the last 10 years,” Cronk said.
“Whatever our Constitution binds us to fund, we need to fund that,” he said. “Everything else, we need to stop and look at that.”
For example?
“I’ll just throw it out — public radio,” Cronk said. “I don’t have a budget in front of me so I don’t know what the cost is.”
What else?
“The university system. We have multiple campuses,” he said. “We have great programs. Let’s look at the programs that aren’t so great. Can we eliminate those?”
Cronk has raised more than $10,000 for his campaign. His list of contributors includes Talerico, who gave $500.
Cronk has been contributing to his own campaign through gasoline purchases.
If elected, he “will not join a binding caucus,” he declared on his campaign website, www.mikecronk4alaska.com.
This is Cronk’s first bid for the state House of Representatives.
Julie Morris
Morris was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and came to Alaska in 1977. She has a master’s degree in public administration, has won election to two school boards and has worked for five state lawmakers since 2001.
She owns the Homefire Country Inn located in Anderson.
Morris decided to run for the House of Representatives because she wants future generations to have the same opportunities she has enjoyed in Alaska. This is her first run for state office.
“My kids live here. They need jobs. They need to be able to raise their own families,” said the wife, mother and grandmother.
Morris is also concerned about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The economy has taken a huge hit.
“There are a lot of people out of work. The unemployment is going to run out. It’s not going to be good,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge. I am up for it.”
Morris served on the Juneau School District Board of Education from 2003-2006 and the Denali Borough Board of Education from 2011-2012.
She served on then-Gov. Sarah Palin’s Faith-based and Community Initiatives Advisory Council.
Morris has held multiple positions in state government. For the Department of Education and Early Development, she was Correspondence and Charter Schools Program manager. For the Department of Health and Social Services, she was the Senior and Disability Health Program manager and special assistant to the director of public assistance.
In the early 2000s, Morris volunteered on the board of directors of the Juneau Cooperative Christian Council.
She has raised a little over $3,000 and loaned her campaign another $3,000. Morris has a campaign website at www.morris4alaska.com.
Ryan Smith
Ryan Smith offers 25 years of management experience with a background in government, higher education and in the construction and retail industries.
He is currently an adviser for the College of Engineering and Mines at UAF. He also teaches finance classes and is working on his doctorate.
The husband, father and grandfather said he coached youth soccer for eight years and belongs to the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the York Rite.
In 2017, Smith made an unsuccessful bid for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
He said he is running for state office — his second attempt — to promote fiscal restraint and to protect the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
“Alaskans have experienced the theft of nearly $10,000 out of their pockets in order to fund bloated government spending,” he states on his campaign website, www.votesmithforstatehouse.com. “This has led to the loss of nearly $10 billion dollars out of the private sector economy in our state and local communities.”
Smith blames partisan gridlock and poor budget management for the state’s financial problems.
“The state seems to be in a real bind these days,” he said during an interview. “I am interested in finding ways that the citizens are able to get their full PFD and revitalize the private sector.”
He is opposed to joining a binding caucus, he said. He believes that would dilute his ability to represent the district.
“That really takes the voice out of the districts and gives it directly to leadership,” he said. “It kinds of takes away from the point of separating the districts to ensure equal representation.”
His latest campaign finance report shows Smith contributed $186.95 of his own money to his campaign and spent $36.95 of it as of July 17.
