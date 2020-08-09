Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and legislative candidates appearing on the Aug. 18 statewide primary election ballot continues today. The News-Miner’s 2020 primary election guide, which features candidate Q&As, is included in today’s edition. See coverage online at newsminer.com
Three candidates will compete in the Democratic primary this month for a chance to unseat Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in November.
Two of the candidates — Al Gross and Chris Cumings — are not actually Democratic candidates. They are unaffiliated but are participating in the Democratic primary as allowed by the party. The Alaska Republican Party does not permit the same practice.
Sullivan is unopposed in the Republican primary and will face whoever wins the Democratic primary in November as well as Alaskan Independence Party candidate John Howe, who is unopposed in his party’s primary.
The election is Aug. 18.
Al Gross
Gross, 57, is the presumed frontrunner opponent for Sullivan. The commercial fisherman and orthopedic surgeon boasts a moderate and logical approach to Alaska’s unique political landscape.
His website and multiple campaign commercials sell him as a man who will avoid adhering to the party line, something Gross notes Alaskans do not have in a senator currently.
“I’ve traveled from Anchorage to Bethel, from Fairbanks to Thorne Bay, from Juneau to Utqiagvik,” Gross writes on his campaign webpage. “Everywhere I go, people tell me they are sick of the hyper-partisan politics in Washington – politics being championed by Mitch McConnell and our own Senator Dan Sullivan, who has voted the party line 97% of the time.”
Areas of focus outlined by the candidate shine a spotlight on health care, noting he is supports legalized abortion and will fight against attacks on reproductive health care.
Gross identifies as pro-union, pointing to a need to fund diverse jobs in Alaska and raise the minimum wage.
Gross was born in Juneau and raised in Alaska. His father served as attorney general for former Gov. Jay Hammond, and his mother served as the first executive director of the United Fishermen of Alaska and founded the League of Women Voters Alaska.
He now lives in Anchorage with his wife, Monica. The two have raised four children in Alaska.
Chris Cumings
Cumings paints himself as a no-frills candidate, a progressive sans cliches and with “legit street cred,” according to his website.
Cumings, 35, was born and raised in Ketchikan by a father who was a police officer and mother who was a nurse. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma and later attended law school but dropped out due to a struggle with mental health. Later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder — a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — which he now manages with medication, mental health and adequate social service resources are a focus for the candidate, he outlines.
“Mental illness, addiction, and disability are not just important planks on my platform. They shape how I experience life, every day,” Cumings wrote in the biography section of his website.
Cumings, now sober, self-identifies as on the Autism spectrum, noting his son does as well.
“Learning to get him the help I never received has been a bittersweet experience. The system is not set up to make it easy for families like us to get the help we need — and that’s a problem,” he writes. “On the flip side, going through the process has taught me how to advocate, very effectively.”
Areas of focus for the candidate include mental health and addiction resources, public education, climate change, economic equity and Alaska Native rights.
Edgar Blatchford
Blatchford, 70, is the only self-identified Democrat running in the Democratic primary.
In his time in local and state politics, Blatchford has served as mayor of Seward, commissioner of the Department of Community and Regional Affairs under former Gov. Walter Hickel, commissioner of the Department of Commerce and Economic Development under former Gov. Frank Murkowski and chairman of the board for the Chugach Alaska Corp.
In 2016, Blatchford ran for Senate but lost the Democratic nomination to Ray Metcalfe, who then lost to Sullivan.
Blatchford, a former attorney, has taught Alaska Native studies and courses in the Department of Journalism and Public Communications at the University of Alaska Anchorage since 1995.
He was born in Nome and raised in Seward. After graduating from Seward High School, he gradually received six degrees, including a bachelor’s degree from Alaska Methodist University, and Juris Doctor from the University of Washington School of Law, a master’s in journalism from Columbia University, a master’s in globalization from Dartmouth College and a master’s in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, as well as a doctorate from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Blatchford is also a recipient of the Robert B. Atwood statehood award. His areas of political focus center on education, climate change and responsible and inclusive immigration policy.
